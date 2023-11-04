Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $154.35 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.