Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

