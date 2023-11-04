Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 656 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.