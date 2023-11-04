Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 772 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $436,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

