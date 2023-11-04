Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $102.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

