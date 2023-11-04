Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.32%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

