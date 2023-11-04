Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.