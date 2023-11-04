Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avnet by 147.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 465,253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 43.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

