Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

