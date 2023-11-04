Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

