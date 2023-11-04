U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average of $227.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

