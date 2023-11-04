U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

