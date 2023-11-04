U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $33.23 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.26%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

