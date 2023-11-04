U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.