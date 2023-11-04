U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 27.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

