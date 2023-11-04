Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $13.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI opened at $106.35 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $323.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

