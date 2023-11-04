UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.60. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

