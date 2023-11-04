UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 3.1 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.