UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

