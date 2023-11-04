UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $143.17 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.87.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.