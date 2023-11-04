Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 27,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

