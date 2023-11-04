Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

