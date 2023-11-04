United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

