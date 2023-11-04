Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Uniti Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 146.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

