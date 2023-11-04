Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Arling bought 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,252.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,538 shares of company stock worth $350,809. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

