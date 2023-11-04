UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

