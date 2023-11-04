V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 541.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in V.F. by 17.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 206.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 153,106 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in V.F. by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

