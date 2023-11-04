Valhi, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $334.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Valhi by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

