Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VCR stock opened at $269.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

