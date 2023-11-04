Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $269.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.16.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.