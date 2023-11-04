Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $109,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $97.54 and a one year high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.