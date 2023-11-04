Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

