Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VBR stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

