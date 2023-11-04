Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $159.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

