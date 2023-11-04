Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

