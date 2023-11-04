Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Stock Down 3.3 %
LON VAST opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.96.
About Vast Resources
