Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Vast Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

LON VAST opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.96.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

