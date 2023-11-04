Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

