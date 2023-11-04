Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,685 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of Photronics worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Photronics by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.