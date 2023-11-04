Versor Investments LP Acquires 202 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $220.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.