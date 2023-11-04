Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.