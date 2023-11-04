Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

