Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 20,414 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,538 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRP opened at $36.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.