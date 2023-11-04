Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 180.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

NYSE:MTN opened at $225.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

