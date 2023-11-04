Versor Investments LP Has $695,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.07 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

