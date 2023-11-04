Versor Investments LP Has $777,000 Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

