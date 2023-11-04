Versor Investments LP Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $326.10 and a twelve month high of $606.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

