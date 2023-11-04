Versor Investments LP Invests $842,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

