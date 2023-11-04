Versor Investments LP Invests $942,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,993,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,416,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

