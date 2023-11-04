Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

