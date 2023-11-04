Versor Investments LP Sells 7,013 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

